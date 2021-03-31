What exactly is a dual course of study?

A dual course of study supplements the course at a university with extensive practical phases within a corporation.

So the graduates don’t have access towards the end of your dual course only by way of the theoretical know-how from lectures and seminars, but in addition know daily work inside a profession or business. You can find four variants of dual study applications.

Within a dual study program that integrates coaching, students undergo a complete experienced training alongside their studies. In the end from the day, you’ll have two degrees within your pocket: a bachelor’s degree from the university along with a journeyman’s certificate in the relevant chamber. Through their studies, the students alternately take a look at their education enterprise, vocational college and university.

Are you currently thinking about a dual study program? Here you can obtain all of the information and facts you will need for deciding upon a dual degree! Discover what you can actually study as a dual study, what suits you perfect and how the application method performs. With our detailed guides, there honestly is no question left unanswered!

You haven’t found all the info about dual studies on our webpage yet? Right here we’ve summarized inquiries about dual studies that we are asked specifically often on one page. Maybe you will discover your answer right here!

A dual degree combines, equivalent to dual instruction, phases of in-company education with these of a university degree. As a rule, a bachelor’s degree is sought. The specialty — in comparison with a normal university course — could be the combination of theory and practice.

The sensible training could make it significantly less difficult to start your profession later. Frequently the students are even taken on straight by the instruction business — the quotas are greater here than with dual coaching. It can be also advantageous that the coaching enterprise pays a instruction salary for each the time inside the provider and for the time in the university during a dual study plan.

In most situations, the theoretical aspect of a dual study system can’t be implemented from a university. Such gives is often identified alot more frequently at universities of applied sciences and vocational academies.

The latter in unique have specialized within this sort of training and function closely using the education providers. State-run vocational academies have so far only existed in Saxony, Berlin and Thuringia. In Hesse, Hamburg and Saarland there are privately sponsored academies. Privately sponsored universities in certain usually have very higher tuition costs of numerous thousand euros per semester. Ordinarily they are paid for by the corporation offering the training. In return, the trainee quite often has to undertake to operate for the business for any specific minimum period right after finishing the dual study plan.