Once satisfying their section of the offer, the newest clones questioned the rebels to stay for supper

Fulfilling the brand new Clones

Following the near-destruction of its fleet, brand new Break the rules network was up against an insufficient angles and you may organization, however, Sabine was at least fortunate to change the lady physical appearance following the the lady and her other rebel’s encounter having Vader. Yet not, when Ezra advised that they you need coverage toward a secluded program, Ahsoka sent the fresh new Ghost crew to help you get their an old buddy into the Seelos exactly who you will see where to find for example angles. On to arrive about program, the new Ghost are busted, very Hera and Helicopter remained behind to correct it if you find yourself Sabine accompanied the remainder crew into the earth’s facial skin inside the the latest Phantom. Around, they find that this pal are the former Republic duplicate master Rex, exactly who stayed in an enthusiastic antiquated At-TE walker having one or two most other other clones, Wolffe and you may Gregor. Shortly after a short misunderstanding due to Kanan’s mistrust from clones while the of their part in check 66, which Rex along with his brothers resisted into the executing, new rebels managed to convince the new clones that they was indeed loved ones delivered by the Ahsoka. New clones offered to supply the necessary information towards angles in exchange for the rebels to participate its search for a great Joopa, that have Zeb just like the bait.

But not, Sabine registered the Within-TE walker’s communication area and discovered you to definitely Wolffe, just who distrusted this new rebels, privately alerted the fresh Empire of the visibility and you may hid Ahsoka’s texts. Once Rex convinced Wolffe that rebels was indeed their friends, this new rebels and clones was basically visited because of the an imperial probe droid you to Rex managed to damage, although not before it damaged the brand new Phantom. Next, a small grouping of around three At-On walkers provided because of the Representative Kallus arrived, therefore Rex with his comrades remained behind to hold him or her out of inside their From the-TE, despite becoming outnumbered and outgunned, because the rebels escaped regarding repaired Phantom with Sabine during the the fresh controls. But on Ezra’s wants, they on course back to assistance the clones of the hijacking among new At-At walkers damaging Kallus’ walker involved, pressuring Kallus and his awesome ring so you’re able to sanctuary. As a result, the fresh rebels achieved new value of the clones, exactly who provided to get in on the Rebellion.

Experiencing Double trouble

Later on, once the Kanan was instructing Ezra to try and levitate Chopper that have the latest Push, Sabine and you can Helicopter chose to enjoy a trick into younger Jedi because of the locking Chopper’s foot toward Ghost’s metal floors. Even after Ezra’s top efforts, he had been not able to elevator the fresh astromech droid and you can quit just for Rex to expose Sabine and you can Chopper’s prank. Hera came in and you may assigned Sabine when deciding to take Zeb and you can Helicopter on the a supply work on at the a discontinued Republic medical space station, and Ezra sneaked out-of together to end taking part in Kanan a keen Rex’s disagreement more shortage of discipline and lots of wits. Once they turned up, and you can Sabine got Helicopter power up the latest channel, she, Ezra and you can Zeb sought after the fresh supplies, clueless one to its presence got lured the eye out of one or two this new recently dispatched Inquisitors, The fresh 5th Cousin plus the 7th Sibling. Immediately after this lady ID9 hunter droids disabled Helicopter, this new Sister drawn Sabine and you will Ezra into the a hallway. Sabine battled new hunter droids from the lady if you’re Ezra engaged the Brother inside a beneficial duel. Brand new Brother then inserted the battle, and Ezra exposed a shut door for Sabine to escape through as he stored the new Inquisitors back, just to getting grabbed.

Now split from Ezra, Sabine receive Zeb, who was trapped within the a ventilation axle, and you can informed him what happened. Telling up against calling Kanan on the state because do merely introduce the new Break the rules network’s spot to this new Kingdom, she and you can Zeb solved so you’re able to conserve Ezra on their own, first trying to prevent the Sis off hunting down Sabine that have new seeker droids using thermal detonators. But the Sister made use of the Push in order to establishing the newest explosives right back, slamming Sabine unconscious from the ensuing great time and you can capturing whenever you are Zeb fled. Pulling this lady out of in order to where Aunt are staying Ezra, the guy in addition to Aunt tried to coerce Sabine and you can Ezra to the contacting their fellow rebels but they denied. In the course of time, Zeb contacted Ezra immediately following preserving Chopper, posing because «Leader Meiloorun» and providing them assistance. To quit endangering Zeb, Ezra refused to answer, nevertheless when Sabine was endangered to-be decapitated because of the Sis, the guy reluctantly complies. She and Ezra have been was indeed herded toward hangar bay six from the the Inquisitor captors, therefore Zeb written a commotion with the Phantom you to let these to refrain their captors purses and you will board the fresh new assault shuttle. Pursuing the a short challenge, the brand new five rebels fled to your scientific offers and you can to the push back collection. Upon back once again to the fresh new escort services Toledo Ghost, they told Kanan, Hera, and you will Rex about their encounter on a couple Inquisitors. That it development arrived because the a shock so you can Kanan, who was simply clueless that there was one or more Inquisitor.