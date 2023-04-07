Deepthroat Olga

Olga is an art student, I met her through a good friend who is studying at the same academy in Vienna as me. Olga is from somewhere in Eastern Europe, she has a thick accent, like the communist spies from the James Bond movies. She has a beautiful body, she is a slender brunette with shoulder-length hair, with a beautiful face, however, her breasts are small. In general, she is a very beautiful girl of small stature. We first met at the academy when I went to my friend’s and we were looking at some pictures. It turned out that she and Olga were renting a studio together, outside the walls of the academy, we went to see this studio, and when we went out to a restaurant for a drink, the girl went with us. Periodically, Olga tied up her hair, gathering desiporno.info it in a bun at the back of her head, and when she did this, my friend and I naturally stared at her breasts. I don’t know if she did it on purpose or not, but at the same time she seemed to arch her back on purpose and generally stretched. One way or another, we sat there for a long time, then, after drinking a lot of wine, we each went about our business. After a couple of days, I realized that I had forgotten the papers I needed in their studio, and even knew where — on the table in the middle of the room. I couldn’t call my friend (he had gone somewhere and the mobile phone was turned off), and I didn’t have Olga’s number. In the end, I was forced to go to the studio, not being sure that someone was there. Of course, I thought about Olga and her charms when I went to the outskirts of desipornvideo.info Vienna, where there was a studio. These thoughts were the most vulgar. And, fortunately for me, when I entered the studio (consisting of two rooms), the door was not locked. I don’t know why, but the door to the room itself, where the table and all the pictures stood, I opened without knocking. The first thing I saw was Olga’s ass covered in light blue jeans. Olga stood bent over and looked at something on the table, and was very concentrated. I immediately imagined driving my hard cock into her soft, flowing pussy, her legs pressed firmly against that big, motionless table, her body sprawled on the tabletop, and I imagined her moans and screams, begging me to move faster, harder, and deeper. «Hey Olga,» I said, trying not desipornxxx.me to show my excitement as she straightened up and turned around to see who had come. — Hey, what are you doing here? she asked, her voice filled with surprise and, rather, joy. «It’s just that I forgot something here last time,» I muttered, pointing to the table. At the same time, I looked her straight in the eyes and approached her. It was odd that she didn’t look away. And I looked at her and looked, unable to turn away. But she did not take her eyes off and I realized that this was some kind of game, because a smile began to appear on her lips. “You can play,” I thought, approaching her like a boa constrictor to a rabbit. I stopped two feet from her. We were so close to each other that it was almost uncomfortable to make eye contact. I said, «You’re not going to give up, are you?» After what seemed like an eternity, she replied in her incredible accent, «You said you forgot something.» Well… Maybe… You can take it now. My brain seemed to explode from the inside. So many things: I smelled desisexvideo.info her, saw her lips moving, which, perhaps, in one moment will caress and serve my cock, and I clearly understood from her tone that she allows me to take her right here and now, so, as I want. All this immediately hit me in the head, but not only — my organ was already starting to bleed in my pants. I reached for her waist, then my suddenly sweaty hands went down to her wonderful ass and squeezed it. I pressed the girl to me so that she felt a bulge in the area of ​​my fly. She hugged me and snuggled up to me, I deeply inhaled the scent of her hair and body. Then, without warning, I unfolded her, keeping my left hand on her slender, drawn-in tummy (it was amazingly hot and tender to the touch), and with my right hand, I squeezed and caressed her breasts — one and the other, appreciating how they would look without clothes. I also pressed my groin against her, my cock stood up like a stake and she felt it perfectly, because she gently moaned and twisted her ass, still dressed in jeans. Judging by the heavy breathing, Olga was already very excited. She rubbed against my cock, and I wanted to see her without clothes. I quickly pulled off her sweater and threw it aside, and began to stroke her tummy, climbing desixxxvideo.pro into her navel with my finger. Her waist was perfectly slender — no excess flesh, just perfection under my palms. Olga kept rubbing and panting, arching her back, and I, deciding that it was enough to stroke her tummy, ran my hand further. My palm penetrated under the buttoned jeans, under the panties and began to approach its hottest point. As soon as I ran my hand deep enough, Olga stopped rubbing against me and began to lean forward so that I could penetrate deeper. Her jeans were so tight I couldn’t get any deeper. I quickly unbuttoned the belt, the button and, since the girl was now standing, clinging totable, as in my dream a minute ago, I strongly pulled the matter down and now — Olga was already standing only in panties, and her jeans gathered around her knees. I snuggled up to her, my finger reached her pussy. Olga sighed convulsively when I penetrated her. She just flowed. My cock was standing there, begging for freedom, and I really really freefuck.pro wanted to fill one of her holes right now, so, removing my finger from her, I lifted the girl and laid her on the table. Jeans flew to the side. She was now stark naked except for her little white panties, tanned and beautiful—fully ready for me to do what I wanted with her. Do you always do this to girls? Olga asked, looking at me from the table. Her head hung down, I devoured her young body with my eyes. I frantically ripped off my jeans, my cock popped out. I looked at her chest, legs, body, her face and … Yes, at this mouth. Now my cock will enter him and she will serve him first class. I got rid of my panties and stepped up to the table, saying: — Open your mouth and start sucking, whore. Why I said that, I don’t know — I would have found a thousand other words, but, oddly enough, Olga immediately began to execute this command. She made no answer, but held out her hands to me; I approached, my thick cock was right in front of her face. He was standing, after a long day I felt great that he smelled pretty, but now I didn’t care: now they’ll polish and clean it for me! I pulled down the foreskin, freeing the shiny dove-gray head, moved closer, buried it in her lips, and she obediently opened them. The penis was all wet and swollen, I pushed it into a hot wet mouth, she hesitated a bit, getting used to the new male organ in the place to which she had freepornx.mobi just said something and tried to flirt; well, now the game has changed, she had an excited cock in her mouth and she began to suck it. She had hot, cool lips, she sucked very hard, making loud smacking sounds. Leaving her to serve my cock, I leaned forward and began to bring her to orgasm with my fingers. Under her muffled moans and smacks, I first ran two, and then three fingers into her current pussy and began to quickly ram her. In less than a couple of minutes, she let out a loud muffled moan, all tensed and then relaxed — the wave of her first orgasm for today passed through her. All this time she diligently sucked my cock, and I already felt the approach of orgasm, but I decided to try something new, so I pulled back and took my cock out of her sucking mouth. There was a very loud smacking sound. My body was covered in her saliva. She looked at me in bewilderment, and I said: — Now let’s try a deep throat. She didn’t seem to mind, and I, leaning forward, put my penis into her mouth again, advanced to the full depth. She opened her mouth very wide, somehow bent all over, and now my body had already rested against soft resistance, but overcame it, she twitched and the head entered her throat. I felt true happiness, the first time I experienced it, and even with such a beautiful girl, and so I began to move back and forth. The sensations were wonderful and, perhaps, fucking her mouth, I got more pleasure than if I took her pussy — the foreskin did not move down immediately, but after a while, the sensations were completely new. I tightly held her head with my hands. Before her eyes was her tummy, the curving lower part of her body, her pussy and spread out freesexvideo.info slender legs. My piston, standing like a stake, went in and out into Olga’s deep throat, sometimes I took it out completely — it was covered in her mucus and saliva, very slippery in appearance — and then returned it back to the sucking mouth and again took her throat. I moved and moved, ramming her, she concentratedly gave me what I wanted to take, and finally, I was in a second from orgasm. I shuddered, shoved my penis as deep as possible, and now a huge charge of sperm was already flying right into the girl’s throat. She was tightly pressed to the table, her head, but her whole body shuddered and writhed while I finished and finished — the first portion in the throat, then slightly taking out the penis, now into her mouth, into her tender tongue. I discharged and discharged, and she tried to swallow my sperm in the position in which she was. Some spilled out onto her nose and cheeks. My knees were shaking and I was forced to take a step away from the table and collapse into a chair. Olga, straightening up, got off the table and, kneeling in front of me, carefully licked my cock and sucked out the remnants of sperm. Then she collected the rest of the sperm from her face with her fingers, put freexnxx.me them in her mouth and sucked them with smacking sounds. — Show your tongue, — I said hoarsely, and she, smiling happily, showed a clean tongue — she swallowed everything. It was impossible to tell from her that half a minute ago she was lying on the table, sucking a cock and giving him a deep blowjob with her throat. Then suddenly she asked: — So why did you come here? I got up and walked on stiff legs to the table — there was nothing there. Then I found my papers and showed them to her. She smiled and asked: — So, are you leaving already? I realized that both I and she want toduty, so he sat down on the same table and called her to him. She, still in her panties, sat down next to me and I began to stroke and caress her body. I was not going to kiss her for obvious reasons, but I kissed her cool nipples and the rest of her body, judging by the sighs, she was excited again. I explored all the elasticity and flexibility of her slender body. So five minutes passed, and I felt that my penis was coming back to life. I stood at the table and she knelt down and started sucking me again — this time to put it down so I could fuck her pussy. She was on her knees, her head moving in an accelerating rhythm, and sucking my cock thoroughly. I heard the sucking sucking sounds again, and my cock was hardening every second. Here she could give free rein to her tongue more, and with it she licked my balls, treated the head and generally tried very hard. I stood proudly straightened up, and a beautiful girl was kneeling at my feet and, in the first class, served my organ with her mouth — for the second time in one hour. Finally, I straightened her, turned her back to me, tore off her panties, tilted her and, as in my dream, entered her current pussy from behind. She moaned loudly, and I began to tear her in this position, holding her tightly by the sides, quickly and hard. She had an amazing tight pussy, she writhed and tried to wave me, but I pressed her tightly against the table and did everything myself. She could only moan and beg me to move on, harder and deeper. I had just finished and the second time I lasted quite a long time, and after a few minutes of this bestial sex, Olga trembled all over and finished for the second time. I felt how the walls of her vagina were squeezing my penis, I croaked something and finished, there was not much sperm, but it all went deep into the girl’s trembling pussy. I fell back into the chair, and she lay for some time on the table in the position in which I had left her. Finally, she straightened up and said: — If you forget anything else here, come in …